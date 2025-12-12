Bareilly riots case: Court grants bail to Tauqeer Raza but Maulana not to walk out of jail

A local court granted conditional bail to Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and another accused, Nadeem, in the Bareilly riots case, on Friday. The two were booked for allegedly instigating violence over “I Love Muhammad” posters on September 26. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Despite Friday’s relief, Maulana Tauqeer Raza will remain behind bars as he continues to face charges in multiple other cases. “He has been granted bail in four cases so far, but bail is still pending in six other cases,” additional district government counsel (ADGC) Mahesh Singh Yadav confirmed.

Both accused furnished personal bonds of ₹1 lakh each. The bail pleas were heard in the court of special judge (E C Act) Amrita Shukla.

According to Yadav, the court has imposed strict conditions. The accused cannot leave Bareilly without prior permission from the investigating officer. In addition, if they fail to cooperate with the investigation, police have the right to move the court to cancel their bail.

Violence broke out on September 26 after tensions escalated in the city. According to police accounts, mobs assembled at multiple locations, hurled petrol bombs at security personnel, opened fire, engaged in heavy stone-pelting, and even looted weapons, including a riot-control gun. More than two dozen police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes.