Basai railway station renamed after martyred soldier

ByHT Correspondent, ​​agra
Mar 02, 2024 05:52 AM IST

The Basai railway station in Agra has been renamed in honour of Captain Shubham Gupta, a soldier who made the sacrifice on November 22, 2023. The station will now be known as Shaheed Captain Shubham Gupta Metro Station and marks the second station along a 6-kilometer priority stretch.

For Representation only: Villagers stand on the rooftop of their homes during sunset during wedding celebrations of Sanjay Jatav, in Basai (Burhaan Kinu/HT File PHOTO)
Confirmation of this name change was received by deputy general manager Panchanan Mishra from UPMRCL on Friday, following a letter addressed to the managing director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) from state-level authorities in the Housing Urban Planning department.

Basant Gupta, father of the valiant soldier, welcomed the announcement, describing it as a fitting tribute to his brave son. Basant Gupta serves as the district government counsel (Crime) at Agra Courts.

Captain Shubham Gupta brought pride to his hometown of Agra through his sacrifice during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Rajauri, Jammu. Joining the armed services in 2015, he received his commission in the 9 Para Special Force in 2018.

The Agra Metro Rail project is set to be inaugurated, likely in the early half of this month. The initial 6-kilometer priority corridor will facilitate metro train movement between the Taj Mahal and Mankameshwar Temple in Agra.

