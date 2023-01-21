Basic education in Nighasan: First ‘smart’ block of U.P. in terms of teaching

Adding another feather to its cap, the Kheri basic education department has earned the credit of having an entire block as a ‘smart block’ across the state.

A smart block is a block where teaching is imparted to children through audio-visual mode using projectors and monitors.

Nighasan block of Kheri district is the only block of the state where all the 209 primary and junior schools with 56,600 students enrolled have been equipped with smart modes of teaching, said block education officer Dr. Brijesh Tripathi, who spearheaded the campaign with active assistance of BSA Dr. Laxmi Kant Pandey.

Kheri DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh and CDO Anil Singh lauded Kheri BSA and Nighasan BEO for their efforts.

Tripathi said that the smart mode of teaching through audio-visual means had improved attendance in schools, besides boosting their learning and retention skills.

The whole exercise was implemented under Operation Kayakalp and NIPUN mission programme initiated by CM Yogi Adityanath and director-general, basic education, Vijay Kiran Anand.

Enthused by the programme, Tripathi resolved to make his entire Nighasan block as smart and for this he mobilised the support of Kheri MP, Nighasan MLA, village heads, BDO and NGOs.

Tripathi said that by utilising the existing grant of the schools, gram panchayat funds and contribution under CSR fund, each school was overhauled and equipped with computers, projectors, inverters, etc.

Teaching material was provided by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Tripathi said.

BSA Pandey said that the successful efforts of the BEO would help elevate the learning outcome among the 56,600 students of the block, besides boosting the morale of other block officials.

