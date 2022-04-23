Before loudspeakers, mosque minarets helped azaan call reach far and wide
Before the introduction of loudspeakers—which are in the limelight these days —the minarets of mosques were used by ‘muazzin’ (person who calls for prayers) to recite azaan.
People with high tone and clear voice used to climb up the high minarets five times a day to give azaan call to the faithful.
Although minarets may have become symbolic today, they were an essential part of the mosques in the past.
Minarets were especially useful in cities where population was dense and scattered. They helped in making the voice of muazzin heard at a longer distance. In the absence of minarets, muazzins used the terraces or any high place for the purpose.
Professor of History at Ishwar Sharan Degree College, Jameel Ahmad, said the minarets were useful earlier as the population was less in those days and the voice of muazzins was heard easily by the people. “However, with the change of time, mike and loudspeakers were introduced as a necessity as there was an increase in population as well as noise pollution caused by vehicles, machines etc that suppressed the voice of muazzins,” he said.
“Loudspeakers were never a part of Islam, but they were needed to make the azaan reach the local population. Now, minarets are constructed for symbolic purpose and as traditional architecture,” he added.
Loudspeakers were first used at mosques many decades back and now barely any muazzin gives azaan without loudspeakers. However, people still remember some muazzins who followed the tradition.
A resident of Kareli, Ashfi Khan says that he has heard from his elders about one Hafiz Abdul Waheed aka Buddan Hafiz of Saite village of Kaushambi whose voice was heard in many villages when he used to recite azaan from the minaret. Another muazzin Maulana Mohd Abrar used to recite azaan around 70 years back when there were no loudspeakers.
In Prayagraj, minarets are found in old mosques which were earlier used by muazzins. A mosque in Roshanbagh area of old city is especially known as ‘Minara Masjid’ for its high minarets.
Shahi Masjid built by Mughal prince Dara Shikoh in Bahadurganj area also has high minarets which were earlier used by muazzins for reciting azaan. Imam at Shahi Masjid Ali Miyan said minarets were used in old days by muazzins to call Muslims for daily prayers. However, many decades have passed since mikes and loudspeakers have replaced the traditional way as there is no other option left due to large population and other sounds that cause disturbance.
The use of loudspeakers at religious places have recently caused a controversy and there have been demands to regulate the use of sound systems for public convenience.
