‘BHISHM Cube’ to the rescue during medical emergency at Mahakumbh

Comprehensive emergency response measures are being put in place for the Mahakumbh-2025. Under this initiative, a groundbreaking ‘BHISHM Cube’ mobile hospital is also being established. ‘BHISHM Cube’ mobile hospital. (HT Photo)

For the first time in Mahakumbh, this state-of-the-art medical unit, which was previously deployed during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, would be on-site to enhance emergency preparedness, said officials.

Joint director (medical and health) in Prayagraj Dr VK Mishra said that each BHISHM Cube (Battlefield Health Information System for Medical Services) can treat up to 200 individuals simultaneously, offering a range of facilities including surgical capabilities, diagnostic tools, and comprehensive patient care.

Built to be robust, waterproof, and lightweight, these units provide immediate treatment capabilities and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics for real-time coordination, monitoring, and efficient medical management, he shared.

Dr Mishra said, “The whole BHISHM Cube unit contains 72 easily transportable components that can be transported by hand, bicycle, or drone and can even be airdropped from aircraft in critical situations. Remarkably, the unit can be fully operational within 12 minutes of deployment. Jointly developed and rigorously tested by the Indian Air Force, Indian healthcare institutions, and defense technology experts, the Cube exemplifies cutting-edge innovation in mobile healthcare.”

Notably, during his visit to Ukraine in August this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented BHISHM Cube units to President Volodymyr Zelensky, underscoring its value in global emergency response.