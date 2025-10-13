BHU, Taiwan foundation to establish Buddhism research centre at varsity

The Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, Taiwan, and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, held a fruitful discussion on establishing a Research Centre for Buddhism under the aegis of the Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies, Faculty of Arts, BHU. Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, Taiwan members and BHU officials holding a meeting. (HT Photo)

A 13-member delegation from the Tzu Chi Foundation, led by Lin Pi Yu, vice president of the Foundation, along with Sio and other distinguished members, visited BHU and met Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, vice-chancellor of BHU.

Prof Chaturvedi warmly welcomed the initiative and expressed his full support, assuring that the university would move forward expeditiously as per BHU norms for establishing the proposed Centre on the varsity campus.

The proposed Centre will be a purely research-oriented institution, dedicated to the study, translation, and publication of classical texts, research papers, and a series of lectures to promote both Theravāda and Mahāyāna traditions of Buddhism. It will focus entirely on scholarly and cultural exchange to deepen understanding between the two great traditions.

It was highlighted during the discussion that Mahāyāna Buddhism, once a prominent and flourishing tradition in India, gradually disappeared from its land of origin. Establishing such a centre in BHU will help revive research and awareness of Mahāyāna thought and literature. The Centre will also work to translate important Buddhist scriptures and texts into Indian languages, enabling wider access for scholars and practitioners. The Tzu Chi Foundation has expressed its readiness to support both the Theravāda and Mahāyāna traditions, particularly in the translation and publication of their sacred books and canonical literature.

Prof Sushma Ghildyal, dean, Faculty of Arts; Prof Rajesh Singh, coordinator, International Centre; and Dr Arun Kumar Yadav, head, Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies, were also present during the meeting.