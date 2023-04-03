Student-centric approach must for institutions to thrive: BHU VC

BHU vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain said that for any institution to strive and excel, developing a student centric approach is a must. BHU campus. (File photo)

On Saturday, he interacted with the teachers of Central Hindu Girls School – Kamachha. In a nearly two-hour long interaction, the vice-chancellor had a detailed discussion with teachers on the issues and challenges faced by them and the institution.

Calling for putting a greater focus on development of students, the VC said that we as teachers would be remembered for our dedication and commitment towards our students and the cause of the institution and not for any other reason.

He said that the image of an institution is directly linked to how its students are treated. He said that Banaras Hindu University has a glorious legacy and the Central Hindu School has a very important and memorable role in that legacy. “It’s our duty to take that legacy further and play our part honestly,” said Prof Jain.

“We want an all-around development of our teachers, be it their professional skills or interpersonal skills, the university is committed to provide them ample opportunities and platforms in their quest of obtaining brilliance,” reiterated the VC.

On the issue of a crèche on the school premises, Prof Jain assured that his administration would provide full support in order to operationalize it at the earliest.

On the issue of scholarship for students from underprivileged backgrounds, the VC assured that the university would look into the possibilities of doing the needful in this regard. He suggested that exchange programmes may be worked out to facilitate visits of BHU’s school teachers to other reputed schools and institutions and vice-versa for the benefit of teachers and students.

He said that harmony and collegiality among the members of BHU fraternity hold the key to institution’s growth, which in turn translate into individual’s welfare.

He lauded the efforts and hard work of Prof Anjali Vajpayee as principal in smooth functioning of the school. Prof Vajpayee, a professor in the faculty of education, has been officiating as principal of Central Hindu Girls School for nearly two years. She apprised the VC about the activities, facilities, students and teachers’ strength and other key aspects of the school.

During the interaction, teachers raised a number of issues like greater use of technology in teaching the primary classes, enriching the library, improving sporting facilities and infrastructure for students, accommodation for girl students and shortage of staff. The vice-chancellor while seeking suggestions for addressing the challenges assured that the university will proactively look into it.