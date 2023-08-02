Home / Cities / Others / Bhubaneswar receives heavy rainfall, alert sounded in Odisha

Bhubaneswar receives heavy rainfall, alert sounded in Odisha

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Aug 02, 2023 08:40 AM IST

In an advisory, special relief commissioner (Odisha) Satyabrata Sahu asked district collectors, municipal corporations, and other top officials to remain alert

Bhubaneswar received 259.2mm of rainfall over 24 hours from Monday and Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic and flooding parts of the city. Rainwater gushed into the 11th-century Lingaraj Temple, partially submerging the linga. The water level rose on major roads and made it difficult for people to drive.

The highest single-day rainfall in Bhubaneswar was recorded on October 30, 1999. (HT PHOTO)
In an advisory, special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu asked district collectors, municipal corporations, and other top officials to remain alert. He said a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday has intensified into a deep depression and heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected on Wednesday in the districts such as Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Balasore.

The highest single-day rainfall in Bhubaneswar was recorded on October 30, 1999, when a supercyclone ravaged the city and brought 426.4 mm of rain.

Siksha O Anusandhan (Deemed to be University)’s Centre for Climate and Environment director Sarat Chandra Sahu said there was not much rainfall or thunderstorm over the past few months. He added latent heat stored in the atmosphere could have triggered heavy rainfall when favourable conditions prevailed. “Rains like these are hard to predict. Most of the cities in India would not be able to handle so much water.”

