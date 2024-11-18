Bicycles parked on stairs of Buland Darwaza; ASI sacks guard

A complaint was lodged with police after a video went viral showing some bicycles parked on the stairs leading to Buland Darwaza, a UNESCO World Heritage listed monument, in Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday. The negligent guard has been removed and the guide who accompanied the group of cyclists, is to face a ban on his entry to the monument. Bicycles parked at the stairs of Buland Darwaza. (Sourced)

“We came across this incident on Sunday morning when young members of a cycling group parked their bicycles on the stairs of Buland Darwaza to make reels and get photographs clicked. Such acts are prohibited at ASI protected monuments and as such the conservation assistant at Fatehpur Sikri has forwarded complaint at Fatehpur Sikri police station about the incident,” said RK Patel, the superintending archeologist for Agra circle of Archaeological Survey of India.

ASI officials turned active on Sunday after the incident as its video went viral and complaints were forwarded to police.

“The conservation assistant at Fatehpur Sikri has removed the guard for his negligence and the guide, found responsible in bringing these cyclists here, will face ban on his entry to the monument because such acts might harm the stairs of the monument,” said Patel.

Buland Darwaza is believed to be one of the tallest gates in the world which Mughal ruler constructed to celebrate victory in Deccan area. It is adjacent to Sheikh Salim Chisti Dargah and the stairs descend to the market of the town.