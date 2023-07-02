Bids invited to implement Vehicle Location Tracking System in U.P.

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh transport department has invited bids to find a suitable company/agency to implement the Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS) in the state, said officials aware of the development. The ambitious project seeks to dovetail all the public transport vehicles. (Representational photo)

The agency to be selected will have the mandate to deploy, integrate, test, and commission a vehicle tracking platform for tracking and monitoring vehicles under the Nirbhaya framework.

“The ambitious project seeks to dovetail all the public transport vehicles, except two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and e-rickshaws, with vehicle location tracking devices and the location of all such vehicles will be monitored in real-time by an integrated control and command centre,” a senior transport official said.

The transport department’s action is in keeping with the notification issued by the Union ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH) which said that specified Public Service Vehicles, as defined under section 2(35) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and vehicles requiring/having national permit should be equipped with the Vehicle Location Tracking Device (’VLTD’) along with one or more emergency buttons in compliance with the AIS-140 standard.

As per the same notification issued a few years ago, the states are required to set up their Monitoring Control Centres for the implementation of VLTS. “In pursuance to the MoRTH notifications, orders and the Scheme, the transport department in U.P. has availed funds under the scheme and envisages to setup Monitoring & Control centre at Lucknow for tracking of all public service vehicles to ensure safety and enforcement,” the official said.

The objective of the project, he added, was to introduce a tracking system for continuous monitoring of public service vehicles for better road safety and better support for enforcement services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON