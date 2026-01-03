Bihar and Jharkhand get new chief justices

PATNA/RANCHI Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo

Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo, presently a judge of the Orissa high court, and Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak , serving as a judge at Bombay high court, have been appointed as next chief justices of Patna and Jharkhand high courts respectively, according to notifications issued by the Union ministry of law and justice on Friday and Saturday.

According to notifications, Justice Sahoo’s tenure will start whenever he takes charge (date not mentioned) while Justice Sonak will take charge on January 8.

The appointments were approved by President Droupadi Murmu, exercising her constitutional powers. Both the appointments followed recommendations by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this last month.

Justice Sahoo will bring permanent helmsmanship to the Patna high court which has been functioning under acting chief justice Sudhir Singh. He will be the 47th CJ of Patna HC and the fourth within a year.

He was elevated from advocate to the position of judge of the Orissa high court on July 2, 2014.

Justice Sahoo, according to reports, commands a reputation for clarity in legal reasoning and consistency in judgments. His appointment is anticipated to enhance the operations of the Patna HC, one of the oldest high courts in India, and contribute to improving judicial administration and reducing case backlog.

Justice Sonak was appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013, and is due to retire on November 27, 2026.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, high court judges demit office at the age of 62.