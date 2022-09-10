Bihar man who was ‘shot’ by cop struggling to pay for treatment at DMCH in Ludhiana

Two months after a 65-year-old man from Bihar was allegedly shot inadvertently by a deputy superintendent of the Government Railway Police on a train, he is now struggling to pay for his treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.

Surender Singh of Bihar, who was on his way back to his native place after attending the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu, was allegedly shot inadvertently by DSP Ranbir Singh, who is deputed in Pathankot, using his private weapon.

While talking to the Hindustan Times, the victim claimed that he was discharged from the DMCH after he failed to pay his medical bills. While the victim accused the DSP of firing by mistake in an inebriated state, senior police officers rubbished the claim and blamed an ASI who was with the DSP for the accident.

“The DSP and the ASI initially paid around ₹1 lakh for my treatment, but the DSP’s son threatened me later and they stopped paying my bills. Police isn’t registering a case either. I even had to borrow money for my treatment . I am staying with a relative in Dhuri since I could not afford to travel frequently for treatment,” said the victim, who works as a volunteer in a temple.

He further accused senior police officers of shielding the DSP and wrongly blaming the ASI.

DSP Ranbir Singh refused to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, additional deputy general of police Shashi Prabha Dwivedi said a departmental probe has been marked against the ASI.

“The DSP was not in an inebriated state and neither did he shoot the victim. The ASI in an inebriated state mistakenly shot him and thus we marked a departmental inquiry. Since we didn’t receive an official complaint against the DSP, no action was taken”, ADGP claimed.

The railway top cop further said that the victim should have submitted a complaint against the DSP’s son who he claimed was threatening him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON