Bihar reports 14 Covid deaths, highest on a day this yr

Bihar on Tuesday reported 14 Covid-19 deaths during the last 24 hours, including a top state official and a district immunisation officer, and recorded 4,157 new cases, with Patna accounting for 1,205.

Vijay Ranjan (59) an IAS officer posted as director, Panchayati Raj department, and Dr Lalan Kumar Rai (62), the district immunisation officer of Vaishali, were among the 14 people who died of coronavirus.

Syed Maqbool Karim, a retired professor of physics at Patna University, also died of Covid-19 at AIIMS Patna, where he was admitted on April 1. He is the brother of SM Karim, acting vice-chancellor of the Aryabhatta Knowledge University in Patna.

The 14 fatalities reported in the state were the highest in a day this year due to the pandemic.

The total death toll in the state due to the pandemic had gone up to 1,630, with Patna accounting for a maximum of 475 deaths.

Bihar has seen a more than eight-fold increase in cases after reporting 488 infections on April 1. The number of active cases had also gone up to 20,148 from just under 350 last month.

A team from the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) was expected here on Wednesday to explore possibilities of reopening a 500-bed dedicated Covid-19 care centre at the ESI hospital at Bihta. The Centre had opened two such centres, one in Patna and another in Muzaffarpur, last year.

“Many doctors are hospitalised, some are serious. Incidentally, all those who are serious are above 60 years of age,” said Dr Ajay Kumar, senior vice-president of the Indian medical Association, Bihar.

He demanded from the state government that doctors above 60 years of age should not be given Covid-19 duty while also appealing to them to take vaccination and all possible precautions against Covid-19.