Bihar: Undertrial prisoner shot dead inside Danapur court premises; two held

Danapur: An undertrial prisoner, Abhishek alias Chhote Sarkar, was shot and killed inside the premises of the Danapur civil court in Bihar’s Patna district on Friday, police said.

Two accused were held for shooting the (Twitter/video screengrab)

Police said that the incident took place at around 2pm when Abhishek, a resident of Sikandarpur, was being escorted to a trial court from lock-up. Abhishek was facing murder charges.

Two armed assailants ambushed and fatally shot Abhishek while he was being taken for trial, said police, adding both the assailants, who tried to escape, were caught by the people.

The people caught and beat the accused before handing them over to the police. Both the accused are residents of Muzaffarpur, said police.

Abhishek, who sustained four bullet injuries, including three in the stomach and one on his head, was taken to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, said police.

Eyewitnesses of the incident told HT that as soon as the escort party brought the prisoner to court, two armed men indiscriminately fired at him. The assailants fired over eight rounds, they said.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra said that Abhishek was brought here from Beur central jail to be produced before the court in a murder case.

“I have asked detailed enquiry about the incident to ascertain if the assailants shot at him due to rivalry or it was a bid to release him from police custody,” said the SSP, adding that two firearms, live cartridges and empty shells were recovered from their possession.

The accused are being interrogated thoroughly in a bid to ascertain their motive, said the SSP. The injured assailants are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Mishra said that a first information report has been registered in connection with the incident at Danapur police station against the arrested assailants and others. He added that raids are also being held at the possible hideouts of the associates and supporters of the arrested assailants.

Meanwhile, raising questions over the lack security in the court premises, Danapur lawyers have announced a staggering agitation demanding better safety.

