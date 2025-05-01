Bijnor man eliminates uncle with aide’s help; held after encounter

A man allegedly shot dead his uncle after he found out about his nephew’s relationship with the latter’s wife, police said here on Wednesday. The murder, which took place in Bijnor on Monday, was the outcome of an alleged conspiracy involving the wife and was executed with the help of the nephew’s friend, they said. (For representation)

The crime came to light after the victim’s bullet-ridden body was found in a forest area near Asargarhpur of that district. The nephew, Mehrban, and his associate Umar, both in their early 20s, have been arrested following a brief encounter with the police.

The deceased, Farukh Ahmed (35), was from Kiratpur and had recently returned from Saudi Arabia. He made his living at home by operating a small commercial vehicle. His decision to stay at home and not return overseas reportedly did not sit well with his nephew, Mehrban, who was secretly involved in a long-term relationship with Farukh’s wife, police said.

According to police, Mehrban orchestrated the plan to eliminate his uncle. On Monday evening, the duo took Farukh on a motorcycle to the banks of the Malan River in Asargarhpur. There, Mehrban attempted to shoot him with a country-made pistol, but the bullet only grazed Farukh’s hand. Umar took the weapon then and fired two shots, hitting Farukh in the back. They also bludgeoned his head with a stone to ensure his death before fleeing on a silver-colored motorcycle.

Local police were alerted after Farukh’s body was found lying near the river embankment. CCTV footage from a nearby village showed two men riding away on a motorcycle around the time of the murder. When the footage was shown to villagers, one person identified one of the suspects.

Following the identification, the victim’s brother, Naim, filed a formal complaint naming Mehrban (son of Ahsan) and Umar (son of Zulfikar), both residents of Mohalla Afghanan in Kiratpur, as the prime suspects.

During the investigation, it emerged that the weapon used in the murder had been bought just five days earlier from a neighboring village, indicating premeditation. Both suspects were eventually apprehended after a brief police encounter.

According to SP City Sanjeev Bajpai: “The police surrounded the suspects based on a tip-off. When confronted, the duo opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, the police fired back, injuring Mehrban in the leg. A pistol, the victim’s motorcycle, and a ring were recovered from their possession”.

In custody, Mehrban confessed to having a years-long affair with Farukh’s wife. He told police that she had confided in him about being harassed by Farukh due to their relationship, which led him to plan the murder. The victim’s wife is also now under investigation for her possible role in the conspiracy, officer said.