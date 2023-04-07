Crude bombs hurled at SUV of BJP leader’s son in Jhunsi

Four bike-borne miscreants hurled crude bombs at the SUV of a local BJP leader in the Jhunsi area of the district on Thursday night, police said on Friday. No one was hurt in the attack but explosions caused panic among locals. An FIR has been registered and efforts were on to trace the culprits, police said. On the complaint of Vidhan Singh, an FIR was lodged against the four assailants. It is alleged that the assailants include a son of a policeman with whom Vidhan had a scuffle two days back. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media in which the assailants could be seen hurling two crude bombs at the SUV.

BJP district secretary Vijaylaxmi Chandel, also the village head of Thanpur village in Sahson Development Block of trans-Ganga area, informed that her son Vidhan Singh and his friend Pranshu Yadav had gone to meet their relatives in sector-3 of Jhunsi area at around 8 pm. The duo was in the SUV parked on the street when four youths on two bikes hurled two crude bombs at the windscreen of the vehicle. The youths who were covering their faces with a cloth then fled the spot.

Vidhan and his friend did not get injured in the assault, however, fearing that the assailants may return, they immediately fled in their SUV. Panic gripped the area following the explosions and locals locked themselves in their homes.

The Chhatnag police outpost in-charge Naveen Singh reached the spot and carried out investigations.

On the complaint of Vidhan Singh, an FIR was lodged against the four assailants. It is alleged that the assailants include a son of a policeman with whom Vidhan had a scuffle two days back.

Police outpost in-charge Naveen Singh said an FIR has been registered and efforts were on to trace and arrest the assailants.