Bird flu: Gkp Zoo inmates test negative in huge relief for authorities

Following recommendations by wildlife experts and veterinary officials, the Shaheed Ashfaque Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur is set to establish an isolation ward for infected animals on its premises. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The expert team — including Dr. Ajay Upadhyay from IVRI Bareilly, Dr. Abhishek from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun, and Dr. Piyush Mallick, a representative of the Central and Uttarakhand governments — had visited the zoo on May 21 and 22 and subsequently submitted its report last week. The team highlighted several shortcomings and stressed the need for improved hospital facilities, isolation accommodations for infected animals, regular disinfection routines, and proper training for the zoo’s staff.

The inspection was carried out following the deaths of five wild animals from March 30 to May 8. The team noticed that a tigress and her cub were kept in adjacent enclosures, which may have contributed to the spread of infection. The new isolation ward is expected to aid in controlling the transmission of disease and ensuring better health care for the zoo’s wildlife.

Meanwhile, the reports of five big cats — including two leopard cubs — and a Himalayan griffon vulture, which were received from the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NISHAD) on Monday, all returned negative for bird flu. This news came as a major relief following the recent deaths. The report, which was received on Monday, is the second; the first, received on May 23, also included samples from Mailani, a leopard cub, and a Himalayan griffon vulture — all of which tested negative.

Zoo director Vikas Yadav said a total of 42 samples were sent for lab testing, with all yielding negative results. However, the reports for 35 additional samples, which were dispatched on June 6, are still awaiting confirmation. All the affected animals are currently reported to be recovering well.

ABDUR RAHMAN