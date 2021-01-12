Bird flu: TMC sets up control room to tackle complaints of dead birds in Thane

After test reports from ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD), Bhopal confirmed that the dead birds found in Thane were infected with bird flu; the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has set up a control room to tackle complaints of dead birds in the city. The corporation has appealed to residents to contact officials concerned on the helpline numbers if they come across any dead birds.

“We have formed a special cell to handle any bird death-related complaints; this has been done to ensure these complaints are considered on priority. With the current bird flu scare, it is essential that people do not come in contact with any infected birds, and hence we have to respond immediately. This cell will take stock of any bird flu instances within the Thane Municipal Corporation,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner, TMC.

The regional disaster management cell’s toll-free number 1800 222 108 or 022 -25371010 can be used to submit complaints related to bird deaths.

Last week, TMC received complaints of 15 pond herons and two crows having died in Vijay Nagri in Thane. These birds were taken for tests, which revealed the presence of avian influenza.