Bird strike during air show: Dist admin to ensure garbage free Sangam area

Prayagraj district administration is gearing up to ensure smooth conduct of proposed air display in Prayagraj to commemorate Air Force Day on October 8. District administration to ensure garbage free Sangam area (HT file)

The 10 km area around Sangam has been declared no flying and no drone zone from September 6 to 8. Moreover, flying kites and using laser lights has also been restricted in Sangam area, said officials.

Airforce authorities have written a letter to the administration in this connection following which administration has issued orders prohibiting flying drones and kites at Sangam and adjoining areas.

Administration is also taking steps to keep the flock of birds away from Sangam area on Air Force Day. As birds may pose a threat in the movement of jets, it will be ensured that they stay away from Sangam, said officials.

On instructions of senior officials, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam is removing all garbage dumps from Sangam and adjoining areas as they attract birds.

Moreover, it is also being ensured that no garbage or eatables are thrown on the ground. Drives are being launched to keep Sangam and adjoining areas garbage free, officials said.

On Wednesday, divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant issued necessary instructions to subordinates for arrangements on Air Force Day. Pant said besides declaring no drone zone, garbage dumps should be removed for controlling flock of birds in Sangam area.

Divisional commissioner said high rise buildings will be equipped with warning light and locator balls will be installed in electricity wires.

During the review meeting, the divisional commissioner issued instructions to complete the arrangements for public address system (PA system), commentary box, parking, cleanliness and seating arrangement for VVIP.

Officials said that generators have been arranged for continuous power supply. Moreover, paintings will be done on electricity poles and special lighting will be installed at crossings and reflectors will be used.

PHOTO: Sangam area in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

