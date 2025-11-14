Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Bizman’s son granted conditional bail in road accident case

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 03:08 am IST

: The special MP/MLA court in Prayagraj on Thursday granted conditional bail to Rachit Madhyan, accused in a road accident that took place in the Rajrooppur area on October 19, 2025. The incident claimed one life and left six others seriously injured.

The case was heard by special judge (MP/MLA) Yogesh Kumar-III, who passed the order after hearing arguments from both sides. During the hearing, the defence counsel said that Madhyan was innocent, had no previous criminal record, and suffered from epilepsy. The lawyer added that Madhyan was driving at normal speed and was not under the influence of alcohol, as shown by the breathalyser test report attached to the bail plea.

The prosecution opposed the bail request. However, after reviewing police records and hearing both sides, the court observed that the evidence supported the defence’s claim that the accused was sober and had no past criminal background. On these grounds, the court granted bail with several conditions. Madhyan must provide two sureties of 1 lakh each, cooperate with the investigation, and avoid influencing witnesses. He has also been directed not to leave the country without permission and to stay away from any criminal activity.

Rachit Madhyan is the son of a prominent businessman. Police said that around 4.30 pm on the day of the accident, he allegedly ran over a group of Diwali shoppers in his Jaguar car at Rajrooppur market. The car stopped after hitting a road divider and several parked vehicles.

One person, Pradeep Patel, an electrician, died in the accident, while six sustained injuries.

