BJP activates army of booth volunteers to keep close watch

New DelhiIn the last push to win the Delhi assembly elections scheduled to start from Wednesday morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said they have deployed more than 150,000 volunteers across the city -- 2,150 workers in each assembly constituency -- to ensure a fair electoral process. BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva

“BJP’s senior leaders and office bearers will lead an early morning awakening campaign, ensuring that from state officials to 13,033 booth heads and committee members, everyone is up on time. BJP workers are highly motivated to end the party’s 26-year-long opposition status in Delhi,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

BJP leaders said that the party has activated ‘booth committees’ at the 13,033 polling stations and over 65,000 ‘panna pramukhs’ (smallest local organisation unit) have been engaged for conducting ‘drawing-room meetings’ at their respective booths -- for voters who haven’t decided on whom to vote. Over 125,000 such meetings have already been conducted.

Sachdeva said that he will cast his vote at 7am to “free Delhi from corrupt, anarchic, and incompetent rulers.”

Further, the BJP has issued a central voters’ helpline number for people who have queries or face problems at the polling stations. “We want to appeal to people of Delhi -- go with your families and take your ID cards. If you face any problems, our volunteers will be there to help you. Call our helpline number at 7820078200 and within minutes our teams will reach you,” Sachdeva said. BJP will be running its central war room -- election monitoring room -- at the party office on Pant Marg.

Sachdeva also said that the party personnel will ensure no ‘illegal immigrant’ is able to cast their vote. “No infiltrators will be allowed to vote; we have made this written request to the Election Commission and will also be approaching the Delhi Police. Bangldeshis, Rohingyas will not be allowed to steal the mandate. We will deploy volunteers on all booths. No one should be allowed to vote without verification. We are urging them to ensure that no infiltrators are allowed to cast their votes,” the Delhi BJP chief said in a separate press conference.

He further reiterated the party’s allegations that AAP and party chief Arvind Kejriwal have nothing to showcase as achievements from their 10 years in power. “As a result, Kejriwal resorted to a negative and hate-filled election campaign. For the past two months, Kejriwal has spent his time blaming the BJP, other political parties, the police administration, and even the Election Commission. While Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi Marlena confined their campaign mostly to media appearances, spreading hatred and using offensive language, BJP leaders and workers effectively exposed Kejriwal’s scams involving liquor, the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy, and corruption in the so-called free electricity and water schemes,” he maintained.