Home / Cities / Others / BJP announces names of candidates for assembly by-polls in Bihar, Odisha

BJP announces names of candidates for assembly by-polls in Bihar, Odisha

others
Published on Oct 10, 2022 09:20 AM IST

The by-polls to Gopalganj and Mokama (Bihar) seats will be the first since chief minister Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP in August

The BJP released a list of its candidates on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
The BJP released a list of its candidates on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of its candidates for the assembly by-elections in Bihar and Odisha. The by-polls to Gopalganj and Mokama seats (Bihar), which will be the first since chief minister Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP in August, and Dhamnagar (Odisha) will be held on November 3.

Kusum Devi will be the nominee for the Gopalganj assembly seat. Her husband Subhash Singh’s death necessitated the by-poll. Sonam Devi has been fielded for the Mokama seat, which fell vacant following the disqualification of four-term lawmaker Anant Kumar Singh.

BJP has named Suryabanshi Suraj Sithiaprajna as its candidate for the Dhamnagar (Scheduled Caste) seat as it released the list of candidates on Sunday.

The Election Commission of India last week announced the schedule for seven assembly by-polls seats in Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh on November 3. The results will be declared on November 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out