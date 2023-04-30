The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled 36 of its workers in Kashi, including regional vice president BJP minority wing, from the party for six years. UP Civic elections: BJP expels rebel candidates in Varanasi (Pic for representation)

BJP’s Kashi city unit president Vidyasagar Rai said: “The U.P. BJP leadership has expelled 36 party workers and office bearers from the party for 6 years for contesting as rebel candidates in the local body elections and being involved in anti-party activities.”

Kashi or Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expelled BJP leaders and workers include regional president of BJP’s minority wing Shaqeel Ahmad, BJP’s Kashi unit youth wing secretary Manish Gupta, Vinay Jaiswal, Shankar Sahoo, Manish Yadav, Satish Gupta, Durga Seth, Indradev Patwa, Rakesh Jaiswal, Amar Bose, Ajai Bose, Ajai Verma, Munna Yadav, Santosh Sharma, Vijai Chaurasia, Girish Chandra Srivastava, Devesh Verma, Rajesh Prasad Gupta, Vipin Gupta, Saurabh, Sanjai Vishambhari, Rajat, Krishnakant Tiwari, Sandip Tripathi, Sunil Sonkar, Vikas Jaiswal, Anil Maurya, Rajkumar Jaiswal and Chandrakala Maurya.

BJP’s Ashok Tiwari is contesting the election for Kashi’s mayor and several top state leaders are canvassing to ensure victory of the party candidate.

BJP spokesperson (Kashi region) Navratan Rathi said: “We are working to ensure historic victory of our party candidates.” The BJP has won all mayoral polls in Kashi for the past 28 years.