BJP leader arrested in Assam for assaulting youth over suspicion of theft: Police

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested for allegedly assaulting a youth suspecting him to be a thief at Cachar district in Assam on Tuesday, police said.

The accused is an elected member of the panchayat body in Dholai assembly constituency in Cachar district. (Representative file image)

The alleged incident took place on August 14, the video of which was shared on social media on September 4. Following that, the family members of the victim lodged a first information report (FIR) and the accused was arrested, police said.

The accused, Manoj Sahu, is an elected member of the panchayat body in Dholai assembly constituency in Cachar district.

Sahu allegedly confined 19-year-old person in front of a shop on August 14 afternoon and assaulted him.

The youth’s mother on September 4 lodged the FIR at Dwarbond police station after which a case was registered against Sahu under section 341 & 342 (wrongful restraint), 363 (kidnapping any person from lawful guardianship), 325 & 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (illegal assembly for common intention of crime) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said that the victim was admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in a critical condition after the incident and released from the hospital after two weeks.

“After the victim was released from the hospital, his mother lodged a complaint and at the same time a video of that incident was uploaded on social media. Based on the complaint and available evidence, we have arrested Sahu,” an official from Dwarbond police station said.

The youth’s mother on Tuesday said that her son was bullied by a group of men including Sahu and they falsely levelled allegation of theft against him.

“They are powerful people in the area. They asked my son to remain silent and threatened to thrash him again if we went to the police,” she said.

Police said that they are investigating the matter, and they might arrest more people in this case.

“The mother has lodged a case against three local residents, and we have arrested one of them. Two more are suspected of being involved in it. We are investigating the matter further,” police officials added.

