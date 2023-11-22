close_game
News / Cities / Others / BJP meet in Azamgarh: 'Strengthen party at every booth'

BJP meet in Azamgarh: ‘Strengthen party at every booth’

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Nov 22, 2023 06:48 AM IST

UP BJP secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh was addressing a joint meeting of office-bearers of the BJP Kashi and Gorakhpur region

UP BJP secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh on Tuesday asked BJP workers to strengthen the party at every booth to make Narendra Modi the prime minister of the country for a third consecutive time.

UP BJP secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh (HT Photo)

Singh was addressing a joint meeting of office-bearers of the BJP Kashi and Gorakhpur region in Azamgarh regarding Lok Sabha elections 2024.

He said that a special campaign will be run under the voter awareness programme from November 25 to December 3. All preparations for it should be completed by November 24 by holding meetings at the district, assembly constituency and Shakti Kendra levels.

On November 26, party workers will first listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and will examine the voter list at the counter outside the booths.

Earlier, Singh reviewed the progress of the voter awareness drive district-wise.

State vice-president/MLC Manvendra Singh, in-charge of the campaign as the special guest, called for everyone to work diligently to make the voter awareness campaign a success.

Expressing gratitude to everyone, BJP Kashi region president Dilip Patel informed about the progress of voter awareness campaign and said that a target has been set to enrol at least 10,000 new voters to the party in every assembly constituency.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said that MP Dr Ramapatiram Tripathi, state general secretary and in-charge of Kashi region Amarpal Maurya, MLC Ashwani Tyagi, State secretary Meena Choubey, minister Anil Rajbhar, State Minister Independent Charge Dr. Dayashankar Mishra “Dayalu, were among those attended meeting from Kashi region.

