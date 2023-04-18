Dissent against Manipur CM grows; BJP says no threat to leadership

The 13-month-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur is facing internal differences with voices of dissent growing against chief minister N Biren Singh and his style of functioning. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (File Photo)

In the past five days, two BJP MLAS---Thokchom Radheyshyam and Karam Shyam—have resigned from key posts saying that they had not been given any tasks associated with their posts.

Meanwhile, a few BJP MLAs have reached Delhi to meet the party’s central leadership. There are reports that they are unhappy with the CM and want either a change of leadership or a major reshuffle in the state Cabinet.

Radheyshyam, a former IPS officer, quit as the advisor to the CM on April 14 while Shyam resigned from the post of chairman of the state tourism corporation on April 17. Both of them were ministers in the previous government led by Singh.

“We have no official knowledge of how many MLAs have gone to Delhi or what they are planning to do. It’s a fact that 2 MLAs have resigned from their posts and there could be a few others as well who have grievances,” said Chidananda Singh, BJP state vice president.

“Some news reports say 10-12 BJP MLAs are in Delhi now. But as per our information many of them are at present in Imphal. There could be a few who are in the national capital, but we have no idea what correspondence they are having with the party’s central leadership,” he added.

In the assembly polls held in March last year, the BJP returned to power by bagging 32 of the total 60 seats. Though there were some initial questions on leadership, Singh got the CM’s chair for a second consecutive term.

“BJP is a family and like any family there will be grievances. But whatever the issues are, they will be discussed and sorted. There’s no major dissidence against the CM and no threat to his leadership as of now,” said Chidananda.

People familiar with the matter said that several BJP legislators and leaders are unhappy with the CM’s way of functioning and claimed that most of the powers are centralised and others don’t have much say on issues.

“There’s a big infighting within the BJP at present and the resignation by two former ministers and sitting MLAs clearly shows that. Leaders from the ruling party themselves are saying that the BJP has betrayed the people of Manipur. This is what we have been maintaining as well,” said Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh.

“The CM is autocratic and authoritarian and is busy promoting his family and relatives instead of being bothered about the people. On top of that there’s large scale corruption and misuse of funds as well. The BJP infighting is not just affecting the ruling party, it has affected government functioning and hurting the entire state,” he added.

Observers feel Singh has been unable to find a formula to keep the large number of BJP MLAs happy, which in turn has led to the differences. Legislators who are not given responsibilities are afraid that it might affect their chances of winning the next polls.

“The CM’s style of functioning is very centralised. There are only 12 Cabinet berths in Manipur while the party has 32 MLAs. Those who have not been made ministers or given charge of some corporations and boards feel left out and get angry,” said senior journalist and political columnist Pradip Phanjoubam.

“The CM should have found a formula to give responsibilities to most MLAs, but he has been unable to do so. It’s a small pie and everyone wants a share. The present issue could turn out to be serious depending on how it grows in coming days and how the BJP leadership acts,” he added

