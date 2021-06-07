‘BJP to contest 2022 UP elections on Modi, Yogi govts’ achievements’

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party’s UP general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal said on Monday that the party would contest the 2022 assembly election in the state on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Addressing the party office-bearers in a meeting held in Gorakhpur, Bansal said the people across the state were aware of the achievements of the Modi government as party workers had enlightened them about the development and welfare schemes launched by the Centre. With eight months left for the UP assembly elections, the workers should now propagate the development and welfare schemes launched by the Yogi government in rural and urban areas, he said.

Bansal was in Gorakhpur to review the preparations for the 2022 assembly election as well as to discuss the strategy for the zila panchayat chairman and block pramukh elections. The office-bearers of BJP Gorakhpur region unit, district presidents and in-charges of 12 districts were present in the meeting.

A BJP leader familiar with the developments in the meeting said Bansal directed the party leaders and office-bearers to take the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government to each household. The people should be made aware of the schemes launched by the state government for their welfare and development, he said.

Bansal collected feedback about the zila panchayat chairman and block pramukh elections, saying the office-bearers should focus on shortcomings in the election strategy and try to fill the gaps.

Due to surge in the Covid cases during the panchayat election, the BJP failed to get the desired result as the BJP voters did not come out to vote. To give a message to the voters before the 2022 assembly election, the BJP should win maximum zila panchayat chairman and block pramukh posts, he said.

To enlighten the people about the achievements of the central and state governments, the social media teams should be strengthened at district and division level, he said.

Bansal said the party leaders and workers should assist the people who had been affected due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic. The party had urged the MPs, MLAs and leaders to adopt a community or primary health centre, he said.