BJP to reveal names of NCP-Cong leaders occupying amenity spaces

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are at loggerheads again, over the issue of leasing out of amenity spaces in the city.

The BJP alleges that several Congress-NCP leaders have occupied these spaces illegally.

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil, while accusing NCP and Congress leaders of “capturing; the amenity spaces said the BJP will announce a list in next two days revealing names of these leaders.

Patil said, “As the municipal corporation is facing financial problems, the BJP took this policy decision to rent out amenity spaces for which the tendering process would be transparent.”

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap, during a press conference on Tuesday, invited Patil to declare the list.

Jagtap said, “The ruling BJP wants to rent out the amenity spaces in the interest of builders. Most amenity spaces are in Kothrud, an assembly seat represented by Patil. Instead of making them available for citizens, the BJP state unit president is supporting this decision. These open spaces are the lungs of the city.”

Jagtap added, “PMC has Rs2,200 crore in deposits. If PMC break someof its fixed deposits, it will able to develop all these amenities to be useful to citizens.”

Initially NCP has opposed the leasing of amenity spaces, after Ajit Pawar held a meeting with local office bearers to clear the air after news of the NCP supporting a changed proposal went out.

Some activists have already challenged it in the High Court. The proposal is currently with the general body awaiting final approval.