Home / Cities / Others / ‘Civic poll results strengthen BJP’s resolve to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in U.P. next year’

‘Civic poll results strengthen BJP’s resolve to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in U.P. next year’

ByHT Correspondent
May 14, 2023 06:48 PM IST

The saffron party leader said that this poll win is the victory of public trust, good governance, and the development works undertaken by the BJP government.

VARANASI The recent sweep in the civic polls has further strengthened BJP’s resolve to win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh next year, said party’s Kashi president Dilip Singh Patel on Sunday. He also thanked the voters for ‘showering their blessings on dedicated party workers’.

Kashi president Dilip Singh Patel thanked voters for ‘showering their blessings on dedicated party workers. (HT Photo)
Kashi president Dilip Singh Patel thanked voters for ‘showering their blessings on dedicated party workers. (HT Photo)

Patel pointed out that BJP candidates won the corporator post in 64 wards as well as the Varanasi mayoral election with a record margin. The saffron fold won 56 wards in Prayagraj along with the post of the mayor. Simultaneously, the party also won the chairman post in 13 municipalities of the total 19 in the Kashi region.

Patel said that this poll win is the victory of public trust, good governance, and the development works undertaken by the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He added that ‘state residents have once again rejected the negative politics and the appeasement approach of the Opposition while choosing to select the BJP’s policy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’ (together with all, development for all and the trust of all).

The BJP leader further said that with the ‘triple engine’ being added to state and central government, the pace of urban development will increase further in the state and as a consequence, U.P. will shine with peace and prosperity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp uttar pradesh civic polls varanasi + 2 more
bjp uttar pradesh civic polls varanasi + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out