‘Civic poll results strengthen BJP’s resolve to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in U.P. next year’

VARANASI The recent sweep in the civic polls has further strengthened BJP’s resolve to win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh next year, said party’s Kashi president Dilip Singh Patel on Sunday. He also thanked the voters for ‘showering their blessings on dedicated party workers’. Kashi president Dilip Singh Patel thanked voters for ‘showering their blessings on dedicated party workers. (HT Photo)

Patel pointed out that BJP candidates won the corporator post in 64 wards as well as the Varanasi mayoral election with a record margin. The saffron fold won 56 wards in Prayagraj along with the post of the mayor. Simultaneously, the party also won the chairman post in 13 municipalities of the total 19 in the Kashi region.

Patel said that this poll win is the victory of public trust, good governance, and the development works undertaken by the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He added that ‘state residents have once again rejected the negative politics and the appeasement approach of the Opposition while choosing to select the BJP’s policy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’ (together with all, development for all and the trust of all).

The BJP leader further said that with the ‘triple engine’ being added to state and central government, the pace of urban development will increase further in the state and as a consequence, U.P. will shine with peace and prosperity.