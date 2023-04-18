Go door-to-door, reach out to voters: CM tells BJP’s mayoral candidate for Lucknow

LUCKNOW BJP’s mayoral candidate for Lucknow, Sushma Kharakwal, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Tuesday. CM Yogi Adityanath met Lucknow mayoral candidate Sushma Kharakwal at his residence on Tuesday (HT Photo)

During the meeting, the CM directed that city residents be made aware of the public welfare schemes at their disposal through door-to-door campaigning. The corporators contending must also go door-to-door and reach out to the people in their ward. The mayoral candidate should also participate in public relations activities and be present at all significant public meetings.

CM Adityanath also said that societal sections outside of social, business and religious organisations should be given importance while campaigning. Former co-convenor of election management committee, Prakash Upadhyay, media in-charge for Lucknow Metropolitan, Praveen Garg, and former officials of Mahila Morcha from different districts were also present at this meeting.

The CM also met with the former corporators’ party leader Hriday Narayan Srivastav and former MLA Jyotsana Srivastava on Tuesday. He also paid his respects to late Sharda Pratap Shukla, former MLA from Sarojini Nagar, at the Durga Mandir in Bangla Bazar. The CM also encouraged the crowd gathered at his residence and urged them to cast their votes and help their chosen candidates on the road to victory.