Home / Cities / Others / Go door-to-door, reach out to voters: CM tells BJP’s mayoral candidate for Lucknow

Go door-to-door, reach out to voters: CM tells BJP’s mayoral candidate for Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2023 10:07 PM IST

During the meeting, the CM directed that city residents be made aware of the public welfare schemes at their disposal through door-to-door campaigning.

LUCKNOW BJP’s mayoral candidate for Lucknow, Sushma Kharakwal, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Tuesday.

CM Yogi Adityanath met Lucknow mayoral candidate Sushma Kharakwal at his residence on Tuesday (HT Photo)
CM Yogi Adityanath met Lucknow mayoral candidate Sushma Kharakwal at his residence on Tuesday (HT Photo)

During the meeting, the CM directed that city residents be made aware of the public welfare schemes at their disposal through door-to-door campaigning. The corporators contending must also go door-to-door and reach out to the people in their ward. The mayoral candidate should also participate in public relations activities and be present at all significant public meetings.

CM Adityanath also said that societal sections outside of social, business and religious organisations should be given importance while campaigning. Former co-convenor of election management committee, Prakash Upadhyay, media in-charge for Lucknow Metropolitan, Praveen Garg, and former officials of Mahila Morcha from different districts were also present at this meeting.

The CM also met with the former corporators’ party leader Hriday Narayan Srivastav and former MLA Jyotsana Srivastava on Tuesday. He also paid his respects to late Sharda Pratap Shukla, former MLA from Sarojini Nagar, at the Durga Mandir in Bangla Bazar. The CM also encouraged the crowd gathered at his residence and urged them to cast their votes and help their chosen candidates on the road to victory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp lucknow chief minister yogi adityanath campaigning party leader + 4 more
bjp lucknow chief minister yogi adityanath campaigning party leader + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out