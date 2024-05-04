BJP’s pick promises connectivity to Pataudi, JJP nominee calls for change

Gurugram: Union minister and BJP candidate for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, Rao Inderjit Singh, on Friday said that Pataudi will be connected to Gurugram and Delhi through a proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which is likely to get approval from the Centre soon. Union minister and BJP candidate for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, Rao Inderjit Singh, on Friday said that Pataudi will be connected to Gurugram and Delhi through a proposed Regional Rapid Transit System. (HT PHOTO)

The Gurugram MP, who addressed a series of public meetings in Pataudi on Friday, said that a RTTS station planned at Bilaspur will provide seamless transport connectivity to the residents of the area.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He said that he had worked to ensure the early completion of the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari National Highway upgradation project. “Once the road is upgraded, it will reduce traffic congestion. The orbital rail corridor will also improve connectivity and bring in development,” he said, adding that the upgradation of the Pataudi railway station under the Amrit Bharat station scheme will transform it completely as an amount of ₹25 crore had been sanctioned for the project by the Indian Railways.

Taking a dig at his opponents both of whom are related to the entertainment industry, Singh said the people of Gurugram have to decide whether they want development for the next five years or entertainment.

The Gurugram MP has won the Gurgaon Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019, and is eyeing his third victory from the seat. Singh has also won the seat thrice when it existed as the Gurugram Mahendragarh constituency prior to 2008.

He visited Khalilpur, Mozabad, Khoh, Sherpur, Noorgarh, Gudhana, Hussainka, Muzaffar, Khandevala, Karola, Faridpur, Birhera Mod, Siwari, Musedpur and Kheda Khurampur during the campaign and asked the people to vote for the BJP to ensure development in the region.

“The BJP government at the state and the Centre has ensured all-round development. I will ensure that this development continues over the next five years and reaches every nook and corner,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) workers and its candidate Rahul Yadav popularly known as Fazilpuria campaigned in Farrukhnagar on Friday and opened a party office on Pataudi Road.

Addressing party workers, Yadav said that people should vote for change and ensure the victory of youth, as both BJP and Congress had fielded candidates, who have been tried and tested multiple times but failed to deliver.

“The Congress candidate is an outsider and what is the guarantee he will stay in the city if he wins. Will people need to go to Mumbai to get their work done? How can someone who is not local understand the problems faced by us. You must ensure that a local candidate wins the polls so that people can reach out to him at any hour,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Yadav said that the party has been in power for the last 10 years both at the Centre and the state but basic amenities in Gurugram were in a shabby state be it roads, drains, sewage pipelines, sanitation and other civic facilities. “In the last 10 years, no development has happened in Gurugram and it is time for change,” he said, adding that if he wins, he will work for development of the area.