Block implementation of farm laws in Punjab, Sukhbir to CM

Rajpura Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday asked the Punjab government to use the state machinery, including the civil administration and police officials, to physically block the implementation of the Centre’s ‘black’ laws on agriculture. He also added that the same ploy should also be used to stop the Border Security Force (BSF) from usurping the constitutional authority of the Punjab Police.

He declared that his party will move a resolution in Vidhan Sabha to ensure that the House directs the Punjab cabinet to take such a decision. “We want a directive from the House, not an ineffective resolution. We will seek a House directive also to categorically put the onus for implementation of its decision on CM Charanjit Singh Channi,” declared Sukbir, addressing media persons at Rajpura, where Charanjit Singh Brar is the party candidate for the assembly polls.

He added that the manner in which former CM Capt Amarinder Singh justified the Central move to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF on Wednesday, proved that the Punjab congress had colluded with the Centre to make this move possible.

“Such moves cannot take place in a matter of days. It is obvious that it was discussed earlier under Capt Amarinder Singh’s government. CM Channi was part of the cabinet and also privy to the move. He should not shed crocodile tears on this issue now,” Sukhbir added.

Dismissing Channi’s ‘loud claims on investments in Punjab’, he challenged the CM to put on official website the detail of even a single crores or penny’s worthy of investment actually made in the state as a result of his investor’s summit.

Interacting with owners of small industrial units, Sukhbir added, “The government would cut red-tape and smoothen the process to establish industry in the state.” The SAD president, accompanied by party candidate Charanjit Brar, paid obeisance at Lord Shiva’s temple in Nalas village.