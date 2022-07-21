BMC gets land in Ambernath land marked for waste treatment in future
Mumbai: In a bid to facilitate daily waste management in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has acquired a 38-hectare piece of land at Karwale Village in Ambernath.
The civic body said that the primary objective for acquiring this land is to ensure scientific treatment of waste in the future, not to use it as a landfill.
Mumbai has two waste treatment facilities, in Kanjurmarg and Deonar. Out of the two, only the Kanjurmarg facility is equipped with scientific treatment facilities, while there is no treatment facility available at the Deonar dumping ground, where the waste materials remain untreated. The city generates around 6,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste per day, out of which, 5,500 MT goes to the Kanjurmarg facility, while 500 MT goes to the landfill in Deonar. Civic officials said that there are currently no available land parcels in the city that can be used for setting up additional waste treatment facilities in the future.
“In 2016, the Bombay High Court had ordered the state government to provide us additional land parcels to facilitate future needs of waste treatment. The state government has now allotted land to us in Ambernath, since there is hardly any space available within the boundaries of Mumbai,” said a senior civic official requesting anonymity.
The state government has allotted 38 hectares of land to the civic body, out of which 32 hectares is owned by the state, while remaining six hectares is privately owned. Civic officials said that, in June this year, a purchase notice was issued and the BMC is set to make payments for acquiring these lands from the private owners.
In 2020, the BMC proposed setting up a waste to energy plant at the Deonar landfill. The officials said that the process of issuing a work order for this project is currently underway and that this project will be ready by 2025. The officials said that after this facility is ready, the daily waste dumped over here will be treated through an incineration process which will lead to generation of 4,000 Kilowatt of electricity energy.
“After the incineration, there is residue left on the surface. Primarily we will be transporting this residue to the Ambernath plot, and in the long run we will be setting up additional waste treatment facilities over there,” the official added. According to him, this is because there is hardly any space for setting up any new facility in Mumbai to meet the future needs, since the demography of the city is “changing at an exponentially fast pace”.
“But we are emphasising on the fact that this place will not be used as a landfill because of two reasons, mainly that it is far away from Mumbai and going there to dump waste will cost a lot of fuel and, secondly, we are aiming to achieve the target of treating 100% of the daily waste generated by 2025,” the official said.
-
Congress protest, BJP roadshow affect traffic in central Delhi
Vehicular traffic was severely affected in several parts of central Delhi on Thursday owing to the restrictions imposed by Delhi traffic police in view of protests by Congress leaders against the Enforcement Directorate questioning party president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case, as well as a roadshow by hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party workers in the evening to celebrate their candidate Droupadi Murmu being elected President of the country.
-
Cloudy weather, drizzle bring down Capital’s mercury
While skies remained overcast throughout Thursday, rainfall remained patchy with only a few parts of the national capital witnessing isolated spells of drizzle. The cloudy weather, however, helped bring down the mercury with Delhi recording a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius (C), which was two degrees below the normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.
-
Second youngest child in India undergoes bariatric surgery due to rare disorder
At 20-month-old, Ibrahim Khan on July 18 became the second youngest child in India to undergo bariatric surgery and is presently recuperating at NH SRCC Children's Hospital, Haji Ali. The boy, born to Govandi couple Yusuf (36) and Taaj (34), was diagnosed with Leptin receptor (LepR) deficiency, an autosomal-recessive endocrine disorder that causes early-onset severe obesity.
-
Alert driver evacuates 21 kids before school bus catches fire in Delhi
The driver of a private bus ferrying 21 school children back to their homes in Rohini saved their lives before the vehicle caught fire on Thursday, officials said. A resident of Pooth Khurd, 32, Sanjay Solanki, said that he was driving the children (who are students of classes 4 to 9) back to their homes-- mostly in sectors 23 and 24 -- but by the time they reached Sector 7, he smelt something burning.
-
Parents cry foul over renovation work of 175-year-old Bombay Scottish School
Mumbai: Parents of students studying at the 175-year-old Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, are up in arms against the school management for inconveniences caused to their children owing to the ongoing restoration and renovation work of their heritage building. Parents maintained that the work began sometime before schools reopened this March, after two years of online classes. On the whole, life for students and parents has reportedly become more hectic due to the renovation work.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics