Bodies of 25-year-old woman, 2 minor children recovered from pond in Bihar

Madhepura: The bodies of a 25-year-old woman and her two minor children were recovered from a pond in Bihar’s Madhepura on Sunday morning, police said. Prima facie, it appears that the woman, after throwing both her children into the pond, jumped into it: Police (Representative photo)

Police suspect that the woman threw her two-year-old daughter and one-year-old son into the pond in Routa village and then jumped in herself, allegedly following a dispute with her husband, a migrant labourer who has been working in Punjab for the past three months.

“Prima facie, it appears that the woman, after throwing both her children into the pond, jumped into it,” station house officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar said.

The bodies were sent to the district hospital for postmortem, Kumar added.

The deceased woman had been living with her two children in a separate house since her marriage six years ago. “The two had a love marriage but used to live in separate houses. We don’t have any idea whether she had any altercation with her husband,” the deceased’s father-in-law said.

Kumar said that the husband has been alerted. “Trust deficit between the two during the last few months has led to the incident,” a police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290