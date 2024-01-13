Body of fourth missing person found in Manipur; 3 recovered earlier

IMPHAL: The body of a missing person who reportedly went to collect firewood along with three others on January 10 in an adjoining area of Manipur’s Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, was recovered on Saturday, according to people familiar with the matter. The body has been evacuated to a mortuary of a government hospital in Imphal on Saturday.

The body was recovered by a police team from Kumbi police station from Haotak Mapalok Chakpi Ching located at the adjoining area of Bishnupur and Churachandpur and evacuated to a mortuary of a government hospital in Imphal on Saturday, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Ahanthem Dara (55) of Wangoo Sabal Akasoi area under Kumbi police station.

On January 10, Dara along with three others Th Ibomcha (51), his son Anand (20) and Oinam Romen (38), all from Wangoo Terakhong Akasoi area reportedly went to collect firewood in a nearby forest.

But three of them were found dead during a search on a path of Haotak Mapallok Chakpi ching area on the following day (Thursday).

However, the fate of Dara was not known till date until his mortal remains were found on Saturday, the people cited above said.

Though the reason behind the unfortunate incident was not known officially until the filing of the report, locals suspect the hands of unidentified armed miscreants behind the killing.

Meanwhile, social activist Jaya Khangembam of Kumbi area in Bishnupur district has demanded removal of the central forces deployed at Kumbi-Haotak area as their presence in the area does not provide security to the people. Instead, she demanded state forces for the security of the villagers.

In a press release on Thursday evening, the state police had said, “On 11.01.2024, security forces recovered 03 (three) dead bodies of the 04 (four) persons who reportedly went missing at Haotak Mapalok Ching, Bishnupur District on 10.01.2024. Security forces are carrying out hectic efforts to search for the other missing person and to flush out armed miscreants from the area.”

It may be mentioned that Manipur had been witnessing ethnic conflict since the first week of May, in which more than 180 people were killed and nearly 60,000 people were displaced.