Home / Cities / Others / Body of man with injury marks found in Prayagraj

Body of man with injury marks found in Prayagraj

others
Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:09 AM IST

Body of an unidentified man, aged around 50 years, was found on the premises of Bureau of Psychology, UP under Kotwali police station here on Friday evening. The body had injury marks but exact cause of death could be ascertained only after the postmortem examination, police said

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Body of an unidentified man, aged around 50 years, was found on the premises of Bureau of Psychology, UP under Kotwali police station here on Friday evening. The body had injury marks but exact cause of death could be ascertained only after the postmortem examination, police said.

According to reports, some persons spotted the body and informed police. ACP Satyendra Kumar Tiwari reached the spot and called forensic team and dog squad for investigation.

Nothing was found with the body to help in identifying the deceased. The place where the body was found is close to a building and it is possible that the man fell down from there and died. It is also possible that he was assaulted and killed. Further investigations will be carried out once the man is identified, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out