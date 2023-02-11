Body of man with injury marks found in Prayagraj

Body of an unidentified man, aged around 50 years, was found on the premises of Bureau of Psychology, UP under Kotwali police station here on Friday evening. The body had injury marks but exact cause of death could be ascertained only after the postmortem examination, police said.

According to reports, some persons spotted the body and informed police. ACP Satyendra Kumar Tiwari reached the spot and called forensic team and dog squad for investigation.

Nothing was found with the body to help in identifying the deceased. The place where the body was found is close to a building and it is possible that the man fell down from there and died. It is also possible that he was assaulted and killed. Further investigations will be carried out once the man is identified, he added.