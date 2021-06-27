Body of missing YouTuber fished out of the Yamuna

New Delhi: The body of a 24-year-old YouTuber was found in the Yamuna river in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Friday, two days after she left her home in Burari and went missing, the police said, adding that they have got a CCTV camera’s footage in which she is seen jumping off the Signature Bridge. No case has been registered so far.

A senior police officer said on June 24, the woman’s father approached the police and filed a complaint saying that his daughter left home in the morning but did not return till late night. Her cellphone was also not reachable.

On the morning of June 26, a woman’s body was found in the Yamuna near Kudesia Ghat close to Kashmere Gate. Her identity was established as the woman whose missing complaint was filed by her father, the officer said.

“We checked the CCTV cameras and found that the woman had de-boarded an auto-rickshaw at the Signature Bridge. The camera captured her jumping off the bridge around 3.30 pm on June 24. She was first seen climbing the railing of the bridge, but failed. She then climbed over gaps in the railing and jumped off the bridge. Her body was sent to a government hospital’s mortuary for autopsy,” the officer added.

During the enquiry, the officer said, it was learnt that the woman had started a coffee shop in north Delhi’s Vijay Nagar in partnership with her friends. On June 24, she left home and reached the coffee shop, that was inaugurated just a couple of days ago. She had an argument with her business partners, following which she left the place in an auto. From there she directly went to the Signature Bridge and jumped into the river. Further enquiry into the matter was on.

The police said that the woman was active on social media, especially YouTube where she made inspirational videos.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialists. Helplines: Fortis Stress Helpline: 8376804102, Sumaitri: 01123389090, Snehi: 01165978181, Sanjeevani: 01124311918/01124318883).