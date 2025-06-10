Body of unidentified woman found stuffed inside suitcase in Ghaziabad

The body of an unidentified woman stuffed inside a suitcase was found near Loni Border in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem to identify the cause behind the death. The body was forcefully stuffed inside the bag, due to which some bones were suspected to be broken. (Representative file photo)

Around 7:45am on Tuesday, the police control room received information from locals that a suitcase containing a body was found near a canal in an isolated area under the jurisdiction of the Loni Border police station, officials said.

“Early in the morning, some labourers passing by spotted a suitcase tied with bed sheets. When they approached it, they noticed a small part of the suitcase was open and a body part was visible following which they alerted the police on 112,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Ankur Vihar.

“The body was forcefully stuffed inside the bag, due to which some bones were suspected to be broken. Apart from bleeding from the nose, no superficial injuries were spotted”, the ACP added.

It is suspected that the body was dumped in an isolated location by an unidentified suspect on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, on the route from Behta Hazipur to Bandhala, ACP Singh said.

“No documents were recovered from her possession. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death, and CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify the suspect. A case has been registered at the Loni Border police station, and further investigation is underway,” Singh added.