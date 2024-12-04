Bollywood singers to regale pilgrims at Mahakumbh 2025

During Mahakumbh-2025, pilgrims from across the country and abroad will not only take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati but also revel in captivating performances by renowned Bollywood singers Sadhus walk in a procession towards the Sangam to bathe before sunrise during the Kumbh Mela (File)

In the Ganga Pandal, being constructed in the fair area, prominent artists like Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Bhardwaj, Richa Sharma, Jubin Nautiyal, and Shreya Ghoshal will mesmerise the audience, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh culture department, in collaboration with the Union ministry of sulture, will host this cultural event, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to partake in a sacred religious gathering alongside a grand cultural spectacle.

A proposed schedule for the performances has been prepared, but it is subject to the availability of the artists. In case any artist cannot participate, efforts will be made to arrange another performer, officials shared.

According to the plan, these performances will be held in the Ganga Pandal with a seating capacity of 10,000 people. The shows will take place between 4 pm and 8 pm on designated days, they added.

While the Mahakumbh fair will formally open on December 13 and begin on January 13, 2025, the devotional and cultural performances will start on January 10, 2025.

As per the schedule, the series of performances will be inaugurated by singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan on January 10. On January 11, folk singer Malini Awasthi will delight the audience with her melodious renditions.

On January 18, Kailash Kher, celebrated for his soulful devotional songs, will take the stage, followed by Sonu Nigam on January 19, officials stated.

Other artists set to perform include Maithili Thakur (January 20), Kavita Paudwal (January 31), Vishal Bhardwaj (February 1), Richa Sharma (February 2), Jubin Nautiyal (February 8), Rasika Shekhar (February 10), Hansraj Raghuwanshi (February 14), and Shreya Ghoshal (February 24). These performances promise to bring a spiritual and devotional ambiance, enriching the cultural essence of Mahakumbh-2025, officials added.