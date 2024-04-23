Booths to ballots: ‘One booth, 20 youths’ to lead the BJP charge

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while closely working on its slogan ‘One booth, 20 youths’, has identified ‘key voters’ at every polling booth whose task would be to woo fellow voters in its support at the grassroot levels. Senior BJP leaders holding a meeting in Prayagraj. (HT)

As such, the party has finalised a list of 20 key voters at every booth.

“Under our booth management plan, the party has focused its energy on inducting influential people of the society as key voters who could be helpful to ensure the party’s win on all 3,249 booths in Prayagraj including 1,181 polling booths of Allahabad parliamentary constituency and 2,068 booths of Phulpur parliamentary constituency,” shared BJP’s Prayagraj spokesperson Rajesh Kesarwani.

He said that the party’s mantra for winning at the booths is ‘Booth Jeeta Chunav Jeeta’ or ‘Victory at Booths is Win in Polls’.

On the instructions of the senior leaders, local party workers have identified influential people as key voters from social, religious and industrial sectors who could ensure voters’ sway towards BJP.

The Party has come with a slogan ‘One booth and 20 youths’ and have inducted activists from its IT and social media wings to strengthen each and every booth for the parliamentary polls after duly mapping the booths and also grading them based on support for the party after assessing past poll performances, said Kesarwani.

The party has drafted a plan to ensure a big margin wins in the polls this year by focusing on specific strategy for each and every booth in terms of its social equations, highest number of voters of a particular community or caste as well as weakness and strengths, he added.

At every booth, 18 to 20 Panna Pramukh (in-charges of each page of voter list) have been appointed, which will be managed by the ‘Trinity’ of the booth comprising booth president, booth in-charge and the BLA or booth level agent appointed by the party.

“We have also intensified a campaign to connect urban and semi-urban based voters in both online and offline mode and groups of party workers have been assigned the task to connect with all eligible voters ahead of the polling day,” said a BJP leader.

Apart from this, preparations are being made for ‘Nukkad Sabha’ in every prominent locality and at major intersections and villages in rural areas in which party leader known for their oratory skills will throw light on the ‘double engine’ government’s plans and attack the opposition.