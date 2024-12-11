Boundary walls, illegal structures demolished in Behrampur village

Gurugram: The Gurugram nodal enforcement authority on Wednesday demolished the illegal colonies that were being built in Behrampur village spanning over 70 acres of land. The district nodal enforcement officer said that the road network and plinths were demolished on Wednesday in these colonies since they were unauthorised. A team from the nodal enforcement authority demolishing illegal colonies in Behrampur on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

An enforcement team said that a demolition drive was carried out in the seven colonies being developed illegally on the 70 acres of land in violation of rules and without any permission from the competent authority.

RS Bhath, nodal enforcement officer, Gurugram and district town planner, GMDA said that three earth moving machines were pressed into action, which demolished 25 boundary walls, 100 plinths and around 1.5 kilometres of road network that had been constructed illegally.

“The team also demolished 10 structures which are under construction as these were illegal. The colonies being developed are illegal as there is no permission from authorities. The ownership and title of this land is also not clear. We will not allow illegal colonisation on this land or anywhere else,” he said, adding that a few borewells dug illegally in these colonies were also removed.

During the drive, the owners of a few houses that had been constructed on the plot of land produced sale purchase agreements with property dealers, the enforcement officials said. “These sale agreements are in violation of rules and action will be initiated against these property dealers, who are selling plots to buyers despite knowing that these colonies are illegal,” Bhath said.

Cautioning city residents against purchasing plots in these colonies, the nodal officer said that 70 acres of land on which colonization was being carried out is part of 700 acres in Behrampur, whose ownership was with the Panchayat earlier and later was transferred in the name of individuals. The matter of ownership is still sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

“Within the next seven days criminal complaints will be lodged against the property dealers and owners carrying out illegal colonization. The revenue department will also be apprised of the situation so that registration of sale and purchase is stopped immediately. We appeal to the people to stop buying plots in these colonies as this could lead to losses later,” he said.