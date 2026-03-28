Boy, girl found hanging from tree in Deoghar village

The bodies of a young man and a young woman were found hanging from a tree in a forested area of Sarpatta Karipahadi village under Budhai police station limits in Deoghar district on Friday, police said. (Shutterstock)

The deceased have been identified as Pradeep Mahto (20), son of Jairam Mahto, and an 18-year-old woman. Both were residents of the same village and had reportedly gone missing since Sunday evening, following which their families had been searching for them.

According to local sources, the bodies were spotted hanging from a palash tree in the Sarapata forest on the eastern side of the village. Police were immediately alerted and a team led by the Budhai police station in-charge reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to Deoghar Sadar Hospital.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident may be linked to a love affair. Villagers claimed that the two were in a relationship and belonged to different communities.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, we are not ruling out any possibility. The matter is being investigated from all angles,” said the Budhai police station in-charge.

Another police officer at the scene said, “We have sent the bodies for post-mortem. Statements of family members and locals are being recorded to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the deaths.”

Police officials further added that the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.

The incident has left the village in shock, while police continue to gather evidence and question people in connection with the case.