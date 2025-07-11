Braj gears up for Sawan pilgrimage as temples witness surge in devotees

The temples of the Braj region buzzed with devotional fervour as a large number of devotees thronged them on the first day of Sawan, on Friday. Elaborate arrangements are underway for the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ being undertaken by devotees. Anticipating heavy footfall and traffic congestion, the district administration and police have implemented detailed diversion plans on key routes, aiming for seamless coordination and uninterrupted flow of the yatra. Elaborate arrangements are underway in the Braj region for the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ being undertaken by devotees. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In Aligarh district, six key roads have been identified for heightened surveillance, as the majority of ‘kanwarias’ are expected to travel along these roads. Over 500 CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure close monitoring. A dedicated control room has been set up for the duration of the Kanwar Yatra, with its contact number shared publicly. Additionally, reserve police forces and women police personnel have been deployed along these roads to maintain security and assist devotees.

Aligarh police are also closely monitoring social media platforms, while the local intelligence unit (LIU) has been put on alert to ensure that any attempts to disturb the peace and tranquility of the city are swiftly addressed.

In Firozabad, traffic restrictions have been imposed from Saturday 8 pm to Monday 6 pm to accommodate the movement of ‘kanwariyas’ carrying holy Ganga water. These restrictions are in effect on key routes including the Agra-Etah Road, Firozabad-Tundla Road, and Etah-Jasrana-Shikohabad Road.

In Hathras, 750 police personnel have been deployed across five key routes passing through the district. The entire route has been divided into 4 zones, 26 sectors and 55 static points for effective monitoring. Additional forces have also been stationed at temples and Shivalayas to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

Road diversions have been implemented in Kasganj district from the very first day of Shravan month on Monday. A large number of ‘kanwariyas’ visit the district to collect water from the Ganga Lahra and Kachla Ganga ghats in Soronji, a prominent religious site situated on the banks of the river Ganga.

In Mainpuri, the administration and police have divided the district into four zones and seven sectors to ensure smooth management during the Sawan month. Vigilance will be maintained throughout the period using CCTV cameras and drones.