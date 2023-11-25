close_game
Break free from casteism for national progress: Governor

Break free from casteism for national progress: Governor

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2023 07:22 PM IST

Addressing a gathering of students and professors, she urged over 14,000 graduates to contribute to India’s development in various fields.

VARANASI: During the 41st convocation ceremony of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) in Varanasi, Governor Anandiben Patel asserted that casteism is most entrenched among the educated, highlighting the need to eradicate it for the nation’s progress. Addressing a gathering of students and professors, she urged over 14,000 graduates to contribute to India’s development in various fields.

Governor Anandiben Patel (HT Photo)
Governor Anandiben Patel (HT Photo)

Presiding over the ceremony, governor Patel highlighted the importance of digital education, applauding SSU’s online Sanskrit course as a significant step forward. Stressing the next 25 years as crucial for India’s advancement, she called upon the youth to play a pivotal role.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Expressing joy over women and girl students earning PhD degrees in Sanskrit, governor Patel envisioned the global dissemination of India’s knowledge tradition. Describing Kashi as the land of justice, she acknowledged the university’s historical significance while acknowledging its recent challenges.

SSU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Bihari Lal Sharma, shared the university’s achievements and welcomed esteemed guests, including Prof Srinivas Varkhedi from Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, and U.P. Minister Yogendra Upadhyay.

Prof Varkhedi, the chief guest, pointed out that the importance of rigorous research and thorough subject study for providing quality education. He encouraged scholars to disseminate the National Education Policy widely. In his concluding remarks, he urged collective efforts for the welfare of Sanskrit.

Minister Yogendra Upadhyay reiterated the significance of Sanskrit in challenging and reforming the education system, as he called for a cultural connection with values. Overall, the convocation marked a pivotal moment for SSU, with collective efforts aimed at restoring its past glory.

