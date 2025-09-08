Brother-in-law, his brother held for gangrape-murder of teenage girl in Kaushambi

Two people were arrested, on Sunday night, during an encounter near Banshi Ka Bagh in the Kada Dham region in connection with the gangrape and murder of a teenage girl. Her body had recently been found near Bhola Chauraha in Saurai Buzurg village, under the Kada Dham police station limits of Kaushambi district, said police on Monday. Superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar constituted five teams to investigate the case. The efforts led to the arrest of the accused during an encounter on Sunday night. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Investigations had confirmed that she was gangraped and then murdered.

Both accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs during the exchange of fire with police and are currently undergoing treatment at the medical college. They will be formally charged once their condition stabilises, police said.

According to the superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar, the accused have been identified as victim’s brother-in-law Dheeraj Yadav, a resident of Saurai Buzurg village, and his brother and accomplice Pintu Yadav, from Bahila Ka Purwa under Thariyaon police station, Fatehpur district.

On September 4, the 16-year-old victim left her home, saying she was going to Banshi Ka Bagh to collect payment for some labour work. Later that evening, her unclothed body was found in the bushes near a poultry farm close to Bhola crossing. Her bicycle was found lying nearby. This raised suspicions of sexual assault among the police, the victim’s family, and local residents.

On September 5, a two-member medical panel carried out the post-mortem examination. The report confirmed that the girl had been brutally assaulted before her death, sustaining severe injuries to her lips, chest, head, and arms. The report noted a fractured skull, cut lips, swelling on her arm, and bruises on her chest. The report further confirmed that she was gang-raped before being murdered, police conceded.

