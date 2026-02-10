BSL demolishes ‘illegal’ farmhouse of jailed murder accused in Bokaro

Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL) on Tuesday demolished an alleged illegal farmhouse on its land belonging to Vinod Kumar, alias Vinod Khopdi, currently in jail on murder charges, people aware of the development said. Illegal farmhouse of jailed murder accused Vinod Kumar, alias Vinod Khopdi being demolished in Bokaro on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

The bulldozer action was carried out under heavy police deployment and in the presence of district administration officials, following a court order issued on February 2.

The farmhouse, allegedly constructed on several acres of BSL land without authorisation, had been under scrutiny for some time.

Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan, who supervised the security arrangements, said, “The demolition was conducted as per the court’s directive. Adequate police force was deployed at the site to maintain law and order. The operation remained peaceful and there was no untoward incident.”

A senior BSL Town Administration official said the management had initiated legal proceedings after receiving complaints regarding illegal encroachment on company land. “Following due legal process, the competent court ordered the demolition on February 2. After obtaining necessary administrative support, the order has now been executed,” the official said.

The demand for action intensified in December after Vinod was arrested along with his associates in connection with the alleged murder of Jayant Singh. Despite being in judicial custody, he has filed his nomination to contest the upcoming Chas municipal corporation elections for the post of mayor.

Jayant Singh, a contractor of Bokaro was abducted and killed on December 10, 2025. His body was later recovered from Giridih on December 15, 2025.Police arrested Vinod Kumar and five others in connection with the murder on December 16, 2025