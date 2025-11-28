BSP suffers setback as Bihar in-charge resigns

Following the results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has suffered a major political setback. Anil Kumar, the party’s Bihar state in-charge, has resigned from his post and primary membership, citing personal reasons. His sudden decision has sparked a political uproar in Bihar and debate within the party organization. Anil Kumar

Though, in his resignation letter, addressed to party national president Mayawati, Kumar said that he was currently unable to devote his full time to party due to unavoidable personal reasons, the resignation was related to some developments in the meeting presided over by national coordinator Akash Anand to review the Bihar assembly election performance at Maharaja Complex Patna on Wednesday, party insiders said.

Some party members have stated off the record that some assembly candidates and party functionaries raised questions about Anil Kumar’s working style and he was asked by the leadership to resign.

Anil Kumar told HT that he had dedicatedly tried to strengthen the party in Bihar. However, recent developments in the party made it impossible for him to remain in the party. He felt it was appropriate to leave.

Party’s state president Shankar Mahto, however, said that he had presided over and conducted the review meeting at Patna and it was completely peaceful. Kumar and other party functionaries happily accepted the tasks given by National Coordinator Akash Anand. Kumar, in the resignation letter, also expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the love, support, and guidance he received during his tenure, Mahto said.

Anil Kumar, a rich entrepreneur and contractor, had played an important role in running the party in Bihar. He had also contested 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a BSP candidate from Buxar and had secured third position with 1,14,714 votes. His resignation is being considered a major loss for the BSP in Bihar, especially at a time when the party is already in a weak position after the assembly elections, political analyst professor Vanshidhar Upadhyay said.

The BSP contested 181 seats in 2025 Bihar assembly but could win only one Ramgarh, where its candidate Satish Kumar Singh alias Pintu Yadav defeated the BJP candidate by just 30 votes.