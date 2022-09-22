Buildings complete; 43 new government inter colleges set to open from 2023-24 session

In accordance with the announcements made by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the buildings of 43 newly-built intermediate colleges in 30 districts of the state are now finally ready—albeit with a few years of delay. These include 39 government intermediate colleges (GICs) and four government girls intermediate colleges (GGICs).

The construction agencies have handed the newly constructed buildings of these schools to the state secondary education department, shared officials aware of the development.

It is expected that from the 2023-24 academic session, these schools will start functioning. In line with this, ₹2.15 crore has been released by the state government for procurement of furniture and equipment etc for these schools, they added.

The state presently has 898 GICs and GGICs running in the 75 districts of the state.

The announcements of all of these 43 intermediate schools were made three to four years back. A total of ₹2.77 crore was approved for the construction of each of these schools from classes 6 to 12. But for a number of reasons, including a delay in budget allocation, classes could not start on time.

Out of 43 schools, Badaun has the most number of four new intermediate colleges and Unnao has three. Likewise, two schools each have been built in Sambhal, Lakhimpur, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Deoria and Gonda.

Apart from this, one school each has been constructed in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Maharajganj, Saharanpur, Amethi, Shamli, Firozabad, Bulandshahr, Ballia, Sant Kabirnagar, Bahraich, Kasganj and Hardoi.

“The finance controller (Secondary education) in the directorate of education BR Prasad has released a budget of ₹5 lakh for each of these new intermediate schools on September 8 including for the government inter college at Devghat in Koraon development located in the trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district,” informed district inspector of schools (DIOS)-Prayagraj PN Singh confirming the development.

The government inter college at Devghat in Koraon was announced in 2018. Studies here were to start from the 2020-21 session. But now the school is expected to open in the 2023-24 session.

The September 8 missive, a copy of which is with HT, also lists all these 43 new intermediate colleges along with the allotment grid report and the sum allotted to each of them. The guidelines regarding purchase have also been sent to the finance and account officers of DIOSs.

