Women cops bring ‘light’ of hope in lives of women & children in U.P.

LUCKNOW The priceless reaction of Bulandshahr-based septuagenarian, Noor Jahan, is drawing aww all over internet while IPS officer Anukriti Sharma is being applauded for what she has caller her real-life ‘Swades’ moment. U.P. police on Friday stated that many other women police officers helped women and children by solving their long-pending issues (Twitter)

Somewhat similar to the 2004 Bollywood drama in which Mohan Bhargav (played by Shah Rukh Khan) returns from the US to bring electricity to his native village, the 2020-batch woman officer, Anukriti Sharma, provided a new power connection to Noor Jahan with her own pocket.

The elderly had been living in the dark for decades as she didn’t have enough money to pay for a new power connection. When IPS officer Anukriti, who is presently posted as Circle Officer (City) at Bulandshahr, came to know about Jahan’s ordeal through a women’s Jan Chaupal organised under Misson Shakti campaign, she decided to help the elderly. The campaign was aimed at empowering women across the state.

As Jahan lived alone, Anukriti Sharma paid the required amount for the power connection and the local police even bought a tube light and a fan for the elderly woman. A video showing Jahan smiling in a pleasant disbelief and sharing a warm hug with Anukriti has been melting the internet since June 26, when the woman IPS officer posted the heart-warming clip.

In the second such incident, Raebareli CO City Vandana Singh arranged water supply from a canal after coming to know about the struggles of the local women during a similar meeting organised in a locality under Mill Area police station. She immediately solved their problem after communicating with the irrigation department.

In yet another incident of the kind, Ayodhya police head constable Kalpana Shukla helped three orphan children, who lost their parents during Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, through Chief Minister’s Children Welfare Scheme. She got the children’s application moved through the district probation officer and the process to provide financial assistance to the children is ongoing.

The press note issued from U.P. police on Friday stated that many other women police officers helped women and children by solving their long-pending issues during this special drive. U.P. Police Director General of Police (DGP), Vijaya Kumar, felicitated six such woman cops and handed them appreciation letters on Friday. Besides, as many as 32 women cops will be handed appreciation letters for their work in the field of women empowerment and welfare.