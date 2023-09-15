The residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bhiloda in Gujarat’s Aravalli district was broken into by two assailants in the wee hours of Friday, who made away with cash and gold worth around Rs.7 lakhs, police said. Burglars hold hostage Gujarat BJP MLA’s wife; loot cash, valuables worth ₹ 7 lakh

Police said the incident took place in Vankatimba village, Bhiloda taluka.

The burglars held the MLA’s wife Chandrikaben Baranda, a retired deputy collector, hostage, said police.

Shaifali Barwal, superintendent of police (Aravalli), told Hindustan Times that the incident took place between 2.45am and 4.30am on Friday.

She said the robbers entered through the balcony and seemed to know exactly where the cash and jewellery were kept.

They tied her and broke the almirah and took away Rs.40,000 in cash and about 15 tolas of gold, said the SP.

Before departing, they released Chandrikaben and left behind items such as chequebooks, credit and debit cards, and other such items stored in a locker, SP Barwal informed.

Police said that the Bhiloda MLA was away from his home in Gandhinagar to attend the four-day monsoon session of the state assembly beginning September 13, when the incident took place.

Police suspect the involvement of someone familiar with the house due to the precision of the robbery.

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended two suspects and are actively interrogating them.

SP Barwal expressed confidence in identifying the culprits within the next couple of days, suggesting that the burglary might have involved someone with intimate knowledge of the residence and the family’s belongings.

“Within a day or two we will have the culprits in our hands. It looks like an inside job carried out by someone who knew the house or the family well and where they kept their valuables,” Barwal said.

